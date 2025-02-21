Discover the nature and beauty of Morecambe Bay in spring at charity events

Morecambe Bay Partnership is running two special fundraising events this spring, giving people the chance to discover and connect with nature and the spectacular landscapes of Morecambe Bay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity is also collaborating with local business in the Bay to showcase the rich offering of outstanding tourism and hospitality in the area.

Launching the first of its fundraising ‘Foot to Feast’ events in Morecambe Bay, the charity are building expert guided events with local walk leaders and tour guides, followed by a dining experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The purpose of the events is to help raise funds for the charity whilst highlighting the best asset of Morecambe Bay – the natural environment - and business in the area championing that.

View of Morecambe Bay from Hampsfell. Photo: Teresa Kirk.

All bookings can be made via the website at https://www.morecambebay.org.uk/be-inspired/new-whats-on

For the first ‘Foot to Feast’ event on Thursday April 3 2025, Morecambe Bay Partnership are teaming up with NaturesGems Ltd, and the Netherwood Hotel & Spa in Grange-over-Sands.

Owned and run by expert guide and conservationist, Gemma Wren, NaturesGems Ltd will lead a 5km walking tour up Hampsfell offering visitors and locals a chance to discover the spectacular landscape of Morecambe Bay – and its many hidden natural gems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tour, exploring the Bay’s flora and fauna and panoramic views, will lead to a two course lunch at the elegant Netherwood Hotel with views across Morecambe Bay from the dining room.

Arnside and Morecambe Bay. Photo: Robin Zahler.

Sarah Mason CEO said: “Our ‘Foot to Feast’ fundraising events are built on the Bay’s natural assets of nature, wildlife, and landscape and the opportunity to connect with businesses in the area who champion these elements of Morecambe Bay."

A second fundraising event will focus on capturing the flora and fauna of Morecambe Bay.

Coinciding with spring, the Charity’s ‘Nature Through a Lens’ event will explore stunning Arnside Knott through smartphone photography.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday May 17 2025, a 5km walking tour of this stunning limestone pavement, also lead by expert guide NaturesGems Ltd, will uncover nature in detail and teach useful smartphone photography skills.

Willow weaving. Photo: Amy Gunwan.

Supporter engagement officer, Teresa Kirk said: ‘So many people love to pause and photograph the natural beauty of Morecambe Bay so we’ve created an event for connecting closely with the

Bay’s stunning natural environment, and capturing that on just a smartphone.

"With expert guidance, it’s possible to create cherished images, and learn smartphone photography skills to enhance future walks around the Bay.”