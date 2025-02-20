Discover the beauty of Morecambe Bay in autumn at charity events

Morecambe Bay Partnership is running two special fundraising events this autumn, giving people the chance to discover and connect with nature and the spectacular landscapes of Morecambe Bay.

The charity is also collaborating with local business in the Bay to showcase the rich offering of outstanding tourism and hospitality in the area.

Launching the first of its fundraising ‘Foot to Feast’ events in Morecambe Bay, the charity are building expert guided events with local walk leaders and tour guides, followed by a dining experience.

The purpose of the events is to help raise funds for the charity whilst highlighting the best asset of Morecambe Bay – the natural environment - and business in the area championing that.

View of Morecambe Bay from Hampsfell. Picture by Teresa Kirk.

For the first ‘Foot to Feast’ event on Thursday October 31, Morecambe Bay Partnership are teaming up with NaturesGems Ltd, and the Netherwood Hotel & Spa in Grange-over-Sands.

Owned and run by expert guide and conservationist, Gemma Wren, NaturesGems Ltd will lead a 5km walking tour up Hampsfell offering visitors and locals a chance to discover the spectacular landscape of Morecambe Bay – and its many hidden natural gems.

The tour, exploring the Bay’s flora and fauna and panoramic views, will lead to a two course lunch at the elegant Netherwood Hotel with views across Morecambe Bay from the dining room.

Sarah Mason CEO said: “Our ‘Foot to Feast’ fundraising events are built on the Bay’s natural assets of nature, wildlife, and landscape and the opportunity to connect with businesses in the area who champion these elements of Morecambe Bay.”

Arnside and Morecambe Bay. Picture by Robin Zahler.

A second fundraising event will focus on capturing the flora and fauna of Morecambe Bay.

Coinciding with the stunning colours of autumn and the busy migration season of birds ‘overwintering’ in Morecambe Bay, the Charity’s ‘Nature Through a Lens’ event will explore stunning Arnside Knott through smartphone photography. On Thursday November 7, a 5km walking tour of this stunning limestone pavement, also lead by expert guide NaturesGems Ltd, will uncover nature in detail and teach useful smartphone photography skills.

Supporter engagement officer, Teresa Kirk said: “So many people love to pause and photograph the natural beauty of Morecambe Bay so we’ve created an event for connecting closely with the Bay’s stunning natural environment, and capturing that on just a smartphone.

"With expert guidance, it’s possible to create cherished images, and learn smartphone photography skills to enhance future walks around the Bay.

Both events are open for bookings but with small group sizes to ensure quality of experience and intimacy.

Team leader for engagement and fundraising, Michelle Cooper, said: “The Charity are creating a programme of fundraising events with a special atmosphere so only 20-25 tickets are available on each event.

"We want these gatherings to be friendly, intimate experiences where people can connect closely with the nature of Morecambe Bay and have quality interaction with their expert guide or tutor.”

All proceeds from ticket sales go towards supporting the charitable work of Morecambe Bay Partnership.

Walkers will be helping to fund programmes that protect the Bay’s nature and heritage, bring more opportunities for young people and improve access for all to our Bay’s coast and countryside.

For information and booking, please visit:

‘Foot to Feast: Explore Hampsfell & Dine with a View’ - Thursday October 31 https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/70078?

‘Explore Arnside Knott’s Nature Through a Lens’ - Thursday November 7 https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/70239?