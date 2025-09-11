Discover stories of Dr Buck Ruxton’s victims at Lancaster exhibition

A new mini exhibition is now on at Lancaster City Museum.

Marking 90 years since the famous murders committed by Dr Buck Ruxton in Lancaster, 'Belle & Mary' explores the stories of Ruxton's two victims, his common-law wife Isabella and their maid, Mary.

Instead of focusing on their deaths or on Ruxton himself, this exhibition explores who Belle and Mary were in life.

It features objects from the collection that have never been exhibited before, including a letter from Mary to her friend written whilst on holiday with Ruxton's children, where she talks of her new red dress that she is sewing, how she has caught the sun, and how she will find going back to work difficult after such a holiday.

Find the exhibit in the upstairs corridor at the City Museum.

The museum is open from 10.30am - 4pm every Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Visit https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/ for more information.