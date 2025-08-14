Discover original stories and poems in a friendly Lancaster reading group

A free reading group with a difference is being set up in Lancaster.

Led by local writer and translator Ian Seed, Lancaster’s Reading Round will be one of a network of only sixteen in the country funded by the Royal Literary Fund in 2025/26, and, unlike other reading groups, there is no homework needed.

Ian said: “Drawing on a wide variety of literature, each week I will read aloud to the group a new poem and a short story (or essay), and then we’ll discuss them together,’ said Ian.

"This is ninety minutes when people can just stop and listen and explore great literature together.’

The Gregson Centre in Lancaster has recently had a £36,000 facelift with new double glazed windows and a door being installed on the ground floor. The centre will be hosting the new Reading Round group in September.

All copies of the poems and stories will be supplied by Ian; all participants need to bring along is themselves.

The Reading Round Scheme was set up to create a space where readers can discover original stories and poems in a friendly group.

Reading Round Groups have run for more than a decade, and the feedback is always extraordinary.

‘People call it “the highlight of their week” and even “life-enhancing”! It’s a lovely thing to be able to bring to Lancaster,’ said Katherine McMahon, novelist and Head of Outreach with the Royal

Literary Fund.

"The discussions get very lively too, and the fact that each group is guided by a writer means there are always new insights and discoveries.”

The Reading Group will take place in The Gregson Centre, term-time, Thursdays, 11am to 12.30pm, from September 11 2025 to May 21 2026.

Although it’s completely free to join, numbers are restricted and pre-booking is essential.

Contact Ian Seed on [email protected].

The Royal Literary Fund is a British charity which has been supporting writers since 1790.

Reading Round comes under The Royal Literary Fund Fellowship Scheme.