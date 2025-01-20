Discover Lancaster village’s coastal story and shape the future of our shoreline

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents of Hest Bank are invited to join a special history project to make a meaningful impact on the future of the coast.

Attend a workshop at Slyne-with-Hest Memorial Hall on Thursday January 23 to find out how you can be involved in uncovering the past to shape Our Future Coast.

This innovative project is working with communities in Hest Bank and thirteen other sites in the North West on Our Future Coast, a DEFRA funded project aiming to work with nature to safeguard coastal communities from climate challenges like flooding and erosion.

Our Future Coast is using historical data to understand the long-term patterns of coastal change at our sites. Using records of past coastal changes, flood events and human impact, the project seeks to understand how the Hest Bank coastline has formed and how it may change in the future. By joining this project, volunteers will help to inform engineering decisions and play a critical role in shaping the sustainable management of our coastlines.

Saltmarsh at Hest Bank in 2002.

Volunteers will assist in collecting and analysing old maps, photographs, and documents that detail the evolution of our shoreline and interviewing long-time residents to gather personal stories and knowledge.

Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds are welcome. No prior experience is required – just a passion for learning and a commitment to making a difference.

To find out more and sign up visit www.morecambebay.org.uk/what-we-do/stories/heritage-volunteering