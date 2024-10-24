Disco Neurotico brings safe and accessible nightlife to Morecambe
With a focus on inclusivity, individuality, and sensory-friendly experiences, Disco Neurotico aims to redefine nightlife for the nervous and neurospicy, those looking for a safer, less frenetic clubbing
experience.
Founder of Disco Neurotico Byron Vincent said: “I run Disco Neurotico alongside author and DJ Stefan Mohamed.
"As an ageing raver with diagnoses of ADHD, autism and PTSD, I spent the 90s reaching for the lasers and having panic attacks in the UK's burgeoning club and festival scenes.
"Neurodivergent people like me often find club spaces overcrowded, unpredictable, claustrophobic and overwhelming.
"Stressful navigation, few escape routes and fraught interactions contribute to panic, sensory overwhelm and burnout, marring nights out and leaving us exhausted and isolated.
"With Disco Neurotico, we aim to provide all the joys of clubbing, with none of the drawbacks.
"Conceived by a team of artists that have struggled with anxiety and neurodivergent overwhelm, Disco Neurotico is a night out for people who love the idea of clubbing but struggle with the reality.
“We offer lots of information pre-event so people know what to expect.
"We have lots of staff to look after you. We offer gaming as well as DJs so there are always things to do - and we start and finish early so attendees can have a full night out without fear.”
of burnout.”
Get ready for a night like no other as Disco Neurotico takes over More Music Morecambe on November 16 from 8pm until midnight.
For information or tickets visit https://www.disconeurotico.co.uk/events