Dinosaurs, owls and archery to take over Lancaster park as part of Big Family Day Out

Rapping teacher - and World Book Day hero - MC Grammar will take to the main stage along with Scottish legends Peat & Diesel.

This year’s event takes place on Sunday May 12.

Organiser Rich Dyer said: “The Big Family Day Out is one of the highlights of our year.

The Big Family Day Out at Williamson Park in Lancaster features dinosaurs, owls and archery, as well as music and family fun.

“The event always sells out and it’s fantastic to see people from all walks of life enjoying the hundreds of activities together.”

Local stars Molly Warburton and George Lawson will also be performing.

Molly said: “It’s great to be able to perform on the main stage to a home crowd.

“The Big Family Day Out is always a lot of fun and it’s lovely to see so many families making great memories together in the park”.

Beyond Radio will return to host the event and Stagecoach Performing Arts will, once again, entertain the crowds.

Elsewhere in the park will be the much-loved Dinosaurs of Lancaster area as well as award-winning baby and toddler sensory classes from Hartbeeps.

Other cultural highlights include the Rajasthan Brass Band, Russ Brown's Magic Show and an energetic knees-up courtesy of Price of My Pig Ceilidh.

New for 2024, the World Owl Trust will be bringing some of the majestic birds for people to meet and youngsters and grown-ups alike can test their aim as part of the new archery arena.

Adult tickets cost £15, with child tickets (aged 5 – 17) priced at £10. Tickets are available via Skiddle.

The Big Family Day is proudly family-friendly and children under five are free. The event is also fully accessible and carers tickets are free.