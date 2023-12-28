Developers seek permission to build 200 new homes near Bay Gateway in Morecambe

Controversial plans to build up to 200 new homes on fields near the Bay Gateway in Torrisholme have been submitted to Lancaster City Council.

An outline application for up to 200 homes and road realignment/widening to part of Slyne Road on land close to Powder House Lane, Russell Drive and Slyne Road has been sent to

the council by local developer Warren Cadman of Wrenman Strategic Land.

The application is awaiting a decision by the city council.

Residents of Russell Drive and Hyde Road have raised objections to the proposed development.

Residents have sent their objections to Lancaster City Council and 31 responses were received by the developer after letters were sent out informing residents of the plans.

Pamela Miller said: “I object to this application given the negative impact it will have on the local wildlife with habitat loss.

"There will also be negative impacts on the existing community in terms of resources.”

Olivia Spencer-Rowlands said: “We get a great deal of wildlife - not only in the field but also in our garden as well. We get a myriad of birds, of all different breeds, who enjoy nesting in the trees and feeding from the plants and bird feeders. We also get field mice, voles, squirrels, hedgehogs, frogs and fruit bats to name but a few of the wonderful creatures who grace the field.

"This proposed development would destroy the habitat of these creatures and would ruin what little nature we have in this area.

"Privacy is a big factor for us. The stunning trees provide privacy as well as beauty. The trees that you propose to destroy will have been there for years, possibly even 100 years or more. The new trees that you plan to plant will never grow to the height of the present ones in our lifetime.

“Security is another one of our big concerns. If, as you are proposing, there are an additional 200 houses, the crime rate is guaranteed to increase due to the increased population.

"Increased security measures for us would all come at an additional cost to us, something which we would not be able to afford!

"Therefore, if we cannot afford to protect and secure our homes, are we to fall victim to crime due to your proposal?”

Eve and Scott Walker said: “We very strongly object to this for a number of reasons. Security issues to the existing houses on Russell Drive if the plan is to run a walkway/ road along the back gardens of Russell Drive; increased risk of traffic collisions on already dangerous road Hasty Brow and Russell Drive; obvious loss of green space and wildlife including buzzards, owls, bats and deer along with others that live within the land.

"There are not enough schools/ facilities in the local area to support 200+ more families needs. Even more noise and light pollution on top of the gateway must surely have a negative impact on existing property values.“There is already a vast quantity of affordable and/or newbuilds being built in the surrounding areas.“There are flood risks and vermin from the land being pushed towards the existing houses on Russell Drive and Hyde Road.”

The new houses would be of a range of sizes and types, up to three storeys, and 20% of them would be affordable housing.

The proposals also include public open space, drainage infrastructure, road and active travel infrastructure, play, and a green area of 2.4 hectares comprising public open space,

drainage infrastructure, retained landscape features, active travel routes, proposed planting, ecological mitigation, play and HV pylons/ easement.

Mr Cadman is also proposing improvements to Slyne Road and Hexham Road, including widening, an emergency vehicle access point to Powder House Lane; and active travel links to

Powder House Lane and an existing track leading to Lancaster Road.

The proposed site is around 10.37 hectares of land divided into fields by a mix of hedgerows and boundary trees.

A statement on behalf of Mr Cadman issued with the planning application, says "a robust and inclusive public consultation process" had been carried out.

It said that 137 letters were sent to residents informing them of the plans and a total of 31 responses were received.

The main concern was increased traffic and road accidents but the statement said: “Overall, it was concluded that there would not be an unacceptable impact on highway safety and the residual cumulative impacts on the road network would not be severe, and as such the proposed development is therefore considered acceptable with regard to transport.”

The statement said: "Concern was also expressed over the loss of the natural environment on the site, with particular concern over the use of greenfield land.

"The loss of less than 20 hectares of best and most versatile agricultural land is generally considered of minor significance.

"Another issue for concern was the drainage for the proposed residential development.

"The proposed development is at low risk in terms of flooding from all sources when the impacts of proposed mitigation in relation to tidal flooding is considered."