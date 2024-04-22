Developer reveals plans to build 930 homes and a new school on golf club and farm land in Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The development would also relocate Lansil Sports and Social Club and the golf course and would include associated infrastructure to include highways, provision of a country park, public open space and play facilities, footpath and cycle links, landscape buffers and sustainable urban drainage features.

The proposal is to develop the land of the Golf Course and Cuckoo Farm as part of the East Lancaster Strategic Site allocation.

A scoping report submitted to the city council ahead of the planning application will help to identify the most significant environmental impacts at an early stage, allowing the scheme to progress with the most appropriate mitigation measures in place.

Lansil Sports and Social Club on Caton Road in Lancaster. Picture from Google Street View.

In the scoping report it says: “In delivering future proposals for growth the Council will require the development site to address the following issues in a fair and equal manner:

*"The provision of additional school places at a primary level. It is expected that new development will fund the creation of a new primary school within the site in an appropriate, convenient and accessible location to be agreed with the education authority. The new primary school should be Single Form Entry in size however it should be provided on a plot which could be expanded in the future to create a two-form entry school. The delivery of the new school should be commissioned and delivered in partnership with the education authority.

*”It is expected that contributions will be made towards the delivery of a new secondary school in South Lancaster which will increase the range of secondary school places in the district to meet projected future needs.

*"The delivery of a new local centre within the site in a convenient and accessible location. The local centre should include a range of local services and community facilities that can be accessed by both new and existing residents in the East Lancaster area.

Lansil Golf Club on Caton Road in Lancaster. Picture from Google Street View.

*The creation of a new country park which should make best use of the local topography to deliver wider landscape and amenity benefits.

*The creation of improved cycling and walking links between the proposed growth in East Lancaster, Caton Road Employment Area, Lancaster City Centre, the Ridge Estate and

new developments to the south of the site.

*”Contributions should be made towards improvements to public transport, with a particular emphasis on how bus services can be linked with the site providing a local service between

this area of growth and Lancaster City Centre.

*”The provision of sufficient utility infrastructure.”

Persimmon are in the process of preparing to submit a planning application for the site.

The intention is to provide the first phase in detail (approximately 100 dwellings), the relocation of the golf course (and associated facilities) and the spine road infrastructure, including accesses.

The remaining aspects of the allocation such as the provision of associated infrastructure (highways and a school), provision of a country park, open space and play facilities, footpath and cycle links, and sustainable urban drainage features will be delivered in a subsequent planning application.

The first phase of the planning application is due to be submitted in November 2024.