Developer loses appeal to build 129 new homes in Morecambe overlooking historic Barrow

A government inspector has dismissed an appeal from a developer to build 129 new homes near Torrisholme Barrow due to its historical importance.

Oakmere Homes (Northwest Ltd) had launched an appeal to the government after plans for 129 new homes near Fulwood Drive were refused by Lancaster City Council.

But a planning inspector has dismissed the appeal and C Dillon, government planning inspector, published the appeal findings.

The report says: “The main issue is the effect of the appeal proposal on the ‘area of Key Urban Landscape’, with particular regard to the setting of the ‘Torrisholme Bowl Barrow’ which is a Scheduled Monument.

Fulwood Drive in Morecambe.

“The appeal site is undulating farmland which is located on the edge of the developed residential extent of Torrisholme and Bare.

“The appeal site is located just beyond the prominent drumlin on which the Barrow is situated.

“It comprises part of a field called ‘Standing Stone’.

“Dating back to between the late Neolithic and late Bronze Age periods, the Barrow is a funerary monument comprising a flat topped circular mound of earth and small stones.

“The Barrow provides important information on the diversity of beliefs and social organisations amongst early prehistoric communities.

“Furthermore, as the Barrow is not known to have been excavated, it is likely to contain undisturbed archaeological deposits within the mound and upon the old land surface

beneath.

“This means that it has potential to provide new information about the history and construction of the site and the people who used it.

“Crucially, as a scheduled monument, the Barrow is of national importance.

“By virtue of its geographic location beyond the extent of the Barrow, the appeal proposal would not directly affect the underground or above ground archaeological interests within the extent of the Monument itself.

“However, as the appeal site falls within the surrounding landscape in which the Barrow is experienced, it forms part of its more immediate setting.

“The Barrow would continue to be experienced and appreciated as an important cultural feature at the summit of the hill.

“Nonetheless, it remains that the appeal scheme would cause a further reduction in the open, undeveloped component of the setting of the Barrow.

“It would also cause a change to the character and use across the appeal site, regardless of the proposed positioning of the developed and landscaped areas.

“Overall, the appeal proposal would not preserve the setting of the ‘Torrisholme Bowl Barrow’ scheduled monument.

“I give great weight to the conservation of the Barrow as a nationally important scheduled monument of the highest significance. In doing so, I attribute considerable importance and

weight to the identified less than substantial heritage harm.

“For the reasons given above, and having had regard to all matters raised, I conclude that the appeal should be dismissed.

The Oakmere Homes scheme was for 129 new houses on land close to the gardens of existing bungalows on Fulwood Drive, and also near the railway line and the Barrow.