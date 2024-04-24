Detectives continue search for man attacked with machete in Lancaster after 36-year-old arrested

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called after the victim, a man in his 30s, was attacked on Denny Avenue earlier this year and left with serious injuries.

Police also need to find McKenzie to check on his welfare after he was seriously assaulted in a machete attack.

The attack happened at about 3.25pm last Wednesday (April 17) on Whiteray Road in the Ryelands area when McKenzie, 22, was assaulted with what was believed to be a machete.

Detectives are continuing to search for Alex McKenzie (pictured) who they want to speak to after an assault.

He managed to leave the scene, but police are now looking for him as they are concerned about his welfare as he could need medical attention as a result of the injuries suffered in the assault.

Alex (pictured) is white, slim, five ft 10ins tall with light brown hair. He was last seen wearing grey shorts, a baseball cap, and a hooded jacket.

Police have made extensive enquiries to find McKenzie and are appealing for the public’s help – if you have seen him or know where he is then please get in touch.

Earlier police also asked for help to identify a man captured on CCTV in connection with the attack on Alex McKenzie.

A 36-year-old man from Lancaster has now been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding and is in custody.

A man has been charged in connection with last Wednesday’s attack.

Daniel Martin, 38, of Mayfield Avenue, Lancaster, is charged with section 18 wounding with intent, possession of a knife/bladed article in public place, possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

He was due to appear at court last Friday (April 19).

Anyone with information should contact police by emailing or calling on 101 quoting log 0993 of April 17.