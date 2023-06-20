Derelict building fire in Lancaster tackled by firefighters
Firefighters raced to the scene of a derelict building on fire in Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 10:11 BST
Six fire engines from Morecambe, Hornby, Carnforth, Bolton-le-Sands, Fulwood and Blackburn went to the scene of the derelict building fire on Quernmore Road, Lancaster at 6.08pm on June 19.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels, thermal imaging camera and a ventilation unit to bring the fire under control.
The fire service specialist drone team were also in attendance.
People were asked to avoid the area.
At 11.30pm last night there were two fire engines still in attendance with crews remaining on scene damping down and monitoring and extinguishing any remaining hot spots.