Six fire engines from Morecambe, Hornby, Carnforth, Bolton-le-Sands, Fulwood and Blackburn went to the scene of the derelict building fire on Quernmore Road, Lancaster at 6.08pm on June 19.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels, thermal imaging camera and a ventilation unit to bring the fire under control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire service specialist drone team were also in attendance.

Fire services were called to the scene.

People were asked to avoid the area.