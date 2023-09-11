Delightful detached Morecambe home tucked away in leafy location is only a minute's walk to prom, and comes with its own sauna
Tucked away in a quiet and leafy location – yet still only a minute’s walk to Morecambe prom – Town Hall Cottage has two/three receptions and more uniquely, a sauna.
The block paved driveway curves up to the front of the property through double gates, providing ample off road parking space.
A warm welcome awaits as you step through the entrance porch into the hallway which intertwines traditional picture rails and classic spindled staircase with neutral toned, modern décor.
The home has a lovely open plan kitchen dining room, a generous conservatory, utility room and so much more.
Outside, beautiful gardens create a peaceful haven to sit out.
The property is for sale with R&B Estate Agents priced £430,000. Email [email protected] or call 01524 889000.