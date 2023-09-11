News you can trust since 1837
Delightful detached Morecambe home tucked away in leafy location is only a minute's walk to prom, and comes with its own sauna

This three-bedroom gem of a property in Morecambe’s Marine Road East offers beautifully modernised accommodation.
By Debbie Butler
Published 8th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST

Tucked away in a quiet and leafy location – yet still only a minute’s walk to Morecambe prom – Town Hall Cottage has two/three receptions and more uniquely, a sauna.

The block paved driveway curves up to the front of the property through double gates, providing ample off road parking space.

A warm welcome awaits as you step through the entrance porch into the hallway which intertwines traditional picture rails and classic spindled staircase with neutral toned, modern décor.

The home has a lovely open plan kitchen dining room, a generous conservatory, utility room and so much more.

Outside, beautiful gardens create a peaceful haven to sit out.

The property is for sale with R&B Estate Agents priced £430,000. Email [email protected] or call 01524 889000.

The detached family home is tucked back in a quiet and leafy location.

Photo: Submit

The main lounge area.

Photo: Submit

The sleek fitted kitchen.

Photo: Submit

The home has a sauna.

Photo: Submit

