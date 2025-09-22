Delicious street food and cocktails served at unique and quirky venue in Lancaster

A street food style restaurant in Lancaster will be celebrating its first anniversary next month.

Seven Sins on Mary Street opened at the end of October last year.

Known for its bold flavours, massive portions, eccentric menu ideas and outlandish decor as well as it’s warm welcome and delicious cocktails, it’s fast building a reputation as a must visit venue in

Lancaster’s vibrant hospitality scene.

Seven Sins is the brain child of three best friends and long term Lancaster residents. From left: Gemma Proctor, Gary Ellwood and Amber Bailey.

Serving dishes such as Ramen, baby back ribs, decadent burger combos, bao buns, birria tacos, fajitas and much, much more, there really is something to suit all tastes.

Seven Sins is the brain child of three best friends and long term Lancaster residents, Gemma Proctor, Gary Ellwood and Amber Bailey, who all share a passion for incredible food and drink

and a desire to bring something different to Lancaster, more akin with the type of food and venue you’d expect in larger cities such as Manchester or Liverpool.

They’re keen to have a return to old school type dining where the tables aren’t turned over as quickly as possible to allow the next diners in, they encourage you to stay and enjoy yourselves long after your meal is finished.

They focus on preparing all their food in house and cooking everything from fresh so booking a table is strongly advised as they only cater to a certain number of diners in a given timeframe to ensure the best food and experience is had by all.

Their Google, Tripadvisor and Facebook reviews back this up as they’re consistently highly rated by diners.

Whilst it can be tricky to get a table for food – Friday and Saturday nights in particular fill up two to three weeks in advance, there’s generally always space to pop in for a delicious cocktail and to soak up the vibe of this unique and quirky venue.

You can follow them on Facebook and Instagram @thatsevensins to keep up to date with all their latest offerings.

The restaurant is open every Thursday from 5pm, Friday and Saturday from midday and Sunday from 11.45am.

Message them through their socials or call them on 01524 931725.