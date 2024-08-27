Dedicated choir raises fantastic grand total of £50k for Lancaster hospice

Since 2016, the St John’s Hospice choir has staged no less than 23 events with performances bringing in various amounts from £50 to £7,466!

“Every event has been a joy to participate in, no matter how small or large,” said choir master Joanna, who also works in the St John’s finance department.

"Some of the most impactful concerts we’ve sung were singing carols for the patients on our ward each Christmas. I remember one Christmas in particular where Covid restrictions meant we had to stand out in the garden in the snow to sing for patients in their rooms.

“Having said that, I am so incredibly proud of the £50,000 to date raised through choir events. We’re all volunteers and sing with the hospice choir out of a love of music and a desire to give something back to St John’s Hospice, which has touched all of our lives in some way or another.”