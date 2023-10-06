News you can trust since 1837
Day-case patients in hospitals in Lancashire and south Cumbria allowed to return home after surgery without overnight carer

A new policy allowing patients to return home after surgery without the need for an overnight carer has been introduced by the NHS in Lancashire and South Cumbria.
By Michelle Blade
Published 6th Oct 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 10:38 BST
Day-case patients usually need someone to stay overnight with them in their home, following general anaesthetic. If they are not able to do this, they must stay in hospital for observation.

National health bodies now recognise that patients of some procedures and anaesthetic techniques do not require an overnight carer, if they have had a good recovery while in hospital during the day.

These patients are now being allowed home – provided they are accompanied there – without their friend or family member having to stay overnight, freeing up hospital beds across Lancashire and South Cumbria.

Senior woman in oxygen tube in her nose lying on bed at the ward and having a treatment at hospital with her doctor.Senior woman in oxygen tube in her nose lying on bed at the ward and having a treatment at hospital with her doctor.
Criteria for allowing patients home includes:

The anaesthetist, surgeon, ward team and patient must all agree.

The standard discharge criteria has been met.

That they have a responsible adult to escort them home.

Dr Steve Wiggans, deputy medical director at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, said: “Some patients who live alone say they don’t want or need a carer staying in their home, and others find it difficult to arrange. Admitting patients overnight may be unnecessary and can result in cancellations if a bed isn’t available. This gives patients in Lancashire and South Cumbria more options, and places them at the centre of decision making.

“All patients will need to have a responsible adult escort them home, and any patients who prefer to have a carer present after surgery won’t be discouraged.”

