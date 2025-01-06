Daughter pays her own personal tribute to much loved Heysham landlord following his death

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The daughter of a popular Heysham pub landlord who died has paid tribute to him.

Brian Bromiley who took over the reins at The Globe in Overton in October 2023, passed away over Christmas.

His daughter Debbie Bromiley said: “On Christmas Day my heart broke into pieces. My daddy Brian Bromiley grew his wings.

"Words cannot express how broken I am, how his grandchildren Jordan and Maizee feel.

Brian Bromiley with his daughter Debbie, who has paid tribute to him after his death.

"My dad and I were like two peas in a pod, always taking us places, showing me his gadgets.

"He came to spend Christmas with us every year, as long as he had his liquorice, gum sweets and special spirit he was happy.

"He was very much a family man, gave me everything I ever wanted.

“He was also a man who loved his line of work and employees.

Brian Bromiley with his grandson Jordan.

"Morecambe was and is his life and soul, and he loved creating events for people to enjoy.

"From Frontierland, to Fred's on the Ball, to The Empire, to The Waterfront and Bubbles – to creating his own business Town and Country event solutions.

"I remember him starting out, we painted the white fencing in his back yard so he could start his bar business.

"I am gonna miss him so so much. I was proud to be his daughter, very very proud.

"We love you so much. You keep shining, just like the true gentleman you were.

"You know it's always hard losing a parent, but Christmas Day was not the one.

"The only thing my dad didn't teach me in life was how to live without him.

“The biggest hugs and kisses for you.

"From your loving daughter Debbie, grandchildren Jordan and Maizee we will continue to make you proud always.”

Brian Bromiley’s funeral will be on Tuesday January 14 at 11.30am at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.