Daughter of Heysham man who died of incurable illness to walk over 60 miles for charity
Clare Austin and her husband will be walking from Yorkshire where they live, to Morecambe starting on September 9 through to September 10.
Clare said: “I sadly lost my dad, Brian Lynch, a very much loved father, husband and brother and friend to many, on March 27 2023 to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.
“I am therefore wanting to raise funds in support of Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis (APF) and to raise awareness of this horrible disease.
“I am walking from Bramley/Stanningley to Morecambe on September 9-10. It is a brutal 66 miles (dad's age when he passed away), that I plan to walk over two days with the support of friends and family.
"We will be using the Leeds Liverpool Canal as the route ending up joining the Lancaster to Morecambe cycle walking path at Millenium Bridge for the final leg to the Trimpell.
“I am asking for any support throughout the walk and any donations please.”
Brian Lynch lived in Heysham and was a regular bowling player in earlier years for the County Team and lately Trimpell Sports Club in Morecambe.
The justgiving page for Brian has already raised £608.
Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis (APF) is a growing community of patients, families, researchers and healthcare professionals striving to find a cure for pulmonary fibrosis so that everyone affected by the disease has a better future.