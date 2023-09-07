Daughter of Heysham man who died of incurable illness to walk over 60 miles for charity

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Clare Austin and her husband will be walking from Yorkshire where they live, to Morecambe starting on September 9 through to September 10.

Clare said: “I sadly lost my dad, Brian Lynch, a very much loved father, husband and brother and friend to many, on March 27 2023 to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am therefore wanting to raise funds in support of Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis (APF) and to raise awareness of this horrible disease.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Lynch of Heysham died of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and his daughter is going to do a 66 mile sponsored walk to raise awareness of the condition.

“I am walking from Bramley/Stanningley to Morecambe on September 9-10. It is a brutal 66 miles (dad's age when he passed away), that I plan to walk over two days with the support of friends and family.

"We will be using the Leeds Liverpool Canal as the route ending up joining the Lancaster to Morecambe cycle walking path at Millenium Bridge for the final leg to the Trimpell.

“I am asking for any support throughout the walk and any donations please.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Lynch lived in Heysham and was a regular bowling player in earlier years for the County Team and lately Trimpell Sports Club in Morecambe.

The justgiving page for Brian has already raised £608.

Donate at https://www.justgiving.com/page/clare-austin-walkforbrian66