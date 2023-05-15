News you can trust since 1837
Dates announced for second spectacular Morecambe promenade lights festival

Morecambe's spectacular festival of light will return for three days next February 2024 it has been confirmed.

By Michelle Blade
Published 15th May 2023, 10:40 BST- 2 min read

Baylight ‘24 will return on February 15, 16 and 17 on Morecambe seafront, after the first event earlier this year brought huge crowds to Morecambe and was hailed as an "amazing" event for the town.

People soaked up the sights of 17 special lit-up attractions and pubs and restaurants were also packed as the event was a major boost to the town's hospitality economy at a traditionally quiet time of year.

Baylight ’23 stormed through its target for visitor numbers in the February half term event in Morecambe, despite the rain every evening.

Baylight '23 in Morecambe earlier this year was a great success. Picture from Morecambe Sparkle.
Baylight '23 in Morecambe earlier this year was a great success. Picture from Morecambe Sparkle.
An independent Evaluation Report out this week from Red Research has revealed that an estimated 21,000 people attended the 3-day event on Morecambe seafront – that’s more than double the target of 10,000.The spending power of the Morecambe community, visitors and staying tourists at Baylight produced an economic impact of over £800,000 representing a fantastic return on the investment from the Lancashire Economic Recovery and Growth Fund, Morecambe Town Council and Morecambe BID for putting on the event.

The stunning installations from national and international artists along the festival trail delighted visitors with the interactive effects and shimmering lights reflected in the sea along the site.

The Report found that 98% of those interviewed said they would like to go to another, similar event in Morecambe in the future and 97% would recommend it to others.Many of Morecambe’s businesses which normally close at 5pm stayed open in the evening for Baylight.

The Report showed that some businesses took on extra staff, invested in extra facilities and extended their product range.

88% promoted Baylight on their own social media and 31% invested in advertising.

Many Lancashire supply chain businesses also benefitted from the investment in Baylight, with 44% of the grant funding spent in the County, including the Morecambe area itself.

County Councillor Aidy Riggott, Lancashire County Council cabinet member for Economic Development and Growth, said: “It was clear whilst Baylight ’23 was underway that it had created a real buzz in Morecambe, and I’m very pleased that we now have the evidence to show what a tremendous success it has been.”

