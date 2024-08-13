Daredevil Lancaster grandad is oldest person to take on world's fastest zip line

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A daredevil great-grandad has become the oldest person to take on the fastest zip line in the world - aged 94.

Great-grandfather-of-four David Aris lost his beloved wife, June, to cancer five years ago.

For the last few months of her life she had been cared for by St John's Hospice in Lancaster.

Brave David took on Velocity, reaching speeds of 100mph, at Zip World, Penrhyn Quarry, North Wales, to raise money for the hospice.

David Aris at Zip World, Penrhyn Quarry, North Wales.

The retired shipping manager said: "I had heard of the zip line but I didn't think to do it until Narelle mentioned it to me.

"When we rang up to book in, and I told them my age, I said I was 94 and they said I am 'probably the oldest person' to do it.

"They checked and that turned out to be true!

David Aris takes on the fastest zip line in the world.

"On the day, the zip line was all over and done in less than a minute because it was so fast.

"I was nervous but also excited. And I really enjoyed it."

June had been supported by St John's in the final six months of her life, after her cancer became terminal.

She and David had lived in the hospice for a few months, before moving home and having hospice carers come to them for the last few weeks of June's life.

His friend Narelle Kilby, 70, also did a sponsored zipwire on the day, in memory of her late husband, also cared for by the same hospice.

Their JustGiving page has generated more than £8,500 and the figure is still rising. You can donate at www.justgiving.com/page/david-aris-1719571258097