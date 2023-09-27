Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Foundation supports older people and other adults living with a disability or mental health problems by helping them to connect or re-connect with others in their local communities.

Deputy manager at Laurel Bank care home in Lancaster, Jamie Hodgson has been a Foundation trustee for almost three years and is a huge advocate for its work.

Jamie joined the care home almost five years ago, and worked his way up through the ranks to deputy manager.

Jamie Hodgson after his solo skydive for charity.

He has taken part in a skydive before although never solo, but he wanted to do something outside of his comfort zone in order to raise a substantial amount so he chose solo skydiving.

After completing his first ever solo jump, Jamie said: “It was pretty scary jumping on my own for the first time with no one else to fall back on - it was exhilarating and terrifying in equal measure, but I really enjoyed it. I am so happy that I have raised over £1,000 for the Foundation, they do such important work helping vulnerable people overcome isolation and connect with community groups, I’m delighted that the money I have raised will go towards such a worthy cause.”

General manager, Lyndsay Scott, said: “We are all so proud of Jamie, he is absolutely fearless! We all think he is crazy but we’re also in awe of his determination. Nothing was going to stop him completing his solo skydive!”