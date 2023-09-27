News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
Man dies after BMW crash which closed A6
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport

Daredevil Lancaster care home worker skydives solo for charity

The deputy manager at a Lancaster care home has completed a solo skydive for the first time to raise funds for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation.
By Michelle Blade
Published 27th Sep 2023, 14:55 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Foundation supports older people and other adults living with a disability or mental health problems by helping them to connect or re-connect with others in their local communities.

Deputy manager at Laurel Bank care home in Lancaster, Jamie Hodgson has been a Foundation trustee for almost three years and is a huge advocate for its work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jamie joined the care home almost five years ago, and worked his way up through the ranks to deputy manager.

Jamie Hodgson after his solo skydive for charity.Jamie Hodgson after his solo skydive for charity.
Jamie Hodgson after his solo skydive for charity.
Most Popular

He has taken part in a skydive before although never solo, but he wanted to do something outside of his comfort zone in order to raise a substantial amount so he chose solo skydiving.

After completing his first ever solo jump, Jamie said: “It was pretty scary jumping on my own for the first time with no one else to fall back on - it was exhilarating and terrifying in equal measure, but I really enjoyed it. I am so happy that I have raised over £1,000 for the Foundation, they do such important work helping vulnerable people overcome isolation and connect with community groups, I’m delighted that the money I have raised will go towards such a worthy cause.”

General manager, Lyndsay Scott, said: “We are all so proud of Jamie, he is absolutely fearless! We all think he is crazy but we’re also in awe of his determination. Nothing was going to stop him completing his solo skydive!”

To support Jamie, please go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/jamie-hodgson-1687894789063 to donate.

Related topics:Lancaster