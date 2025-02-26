Danish investment firm buys Morecambe offshore wind project
Closing of the transaction will follow customary approvals and conditions being met.
The financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed. Flotation Energy will remain involved after the transaction as a development partner to the project.
Morecambe is a 480MW fixed bottom offshore wind project located 30km from the Lancashire coast in the Eastern Irish Sea.
The project lease was secured in the UK Offshore Wind Leasing Round 4 in 2021, and consent applications have been submitted.
Commenting on the acquisition, Nischal Agarwal, Partner at CIP, said: ”CIP is very pleased to acquire Morecambe – a fixed bottom offshore wind project of excellent fundamental qualities, at an advanced stage of development, and well placed to contribute to the UK’s Clean Power 2030 Action Plan.
"Our acquisition of the Morecambe project demonstrates CIP’s confidence in the delivery of the UK Government’s ambitious 2030 offshore wind target, as enabled by its world leading CfD scheme, and key reforms aimed at speeding up planning and grid processes.”
CIP has a long track record of successfully constructing renewable projects in the UK.
The acquisition of Morecambe signals further growth for CIP’s UK development pipeline, which now stands at over 25GW, covering offshore wind, onshore wind, solar, BESS and network infrastructure.
With a pipeline of this scale, CIP looks forward to making a substantial contribution to the UK’s 2030 objective for energy infrastructure investment.