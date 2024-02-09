‘Dangerous’ Morecambe paedophile who preyed on eight-year-old girl jailed for rape

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In October 2019, Brian David Smith was engaged in an online chat with a man – who unbeknown to the defendant was actually an investigating officer from the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) – during which he admitted to sexually abusing a child.

He had further phone conversations with the officer and arranged to meet who he thought would be a 12-year-old girl and planned to take her virginity.

Smith travelled from his home in Morecambe in November 2019 to the pre-arranged location in the North East only to find officers from NEROCU waiting to arrest him.

Brian David Smith, 57, of Fairhope Avenue, Morecambe, has been jailed for 14 years for rape, indecent assault, arranging or facilitating the commission of a sexual offence and making indecent images of children.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempting to arrange or facilitate the commission of a child sex offence and while under caution said: “I don’t know why I did it. I’ve made a big mistake.”

When he was searched, Smith was found to be in possession of sex toys, sweets and a mobile phone.

Later the same day, officers from Lancashire Police’s Online Child Abuse Investigation Team searched Smith’s home in Fairhope Avenue, Morecambe, and found indecent images of children and extreme pornographic images on several of his electronic devices.

Police managed to track down the victim of Smith’s sexual abuse and she confirmed she was just eight years old when it started. It only stopped after she attempted to take her own life – such was the impact of Smith’s sexual abuse.

He appeared at Preston Crown Court on Friday January 19 and was jailed for 14 years and sentenced to an extended three years’ licence.

He was also made subjected to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered to sign the Sex Offender’s Register for life.

PC Jill Woodley, of Lancashire Police, said: "Smith is a dangerous individual who has a long-standing and sordid sexual interest in young girls. He is a man who presents a very real danger to children, and I welcome the sentence handed down to him.

"I want to praise the victim for her bravery throughout this case and thank her for having faith in us to get justice for her, even though these offences happened several decades ago."

Detective Inspector Leonard from NEROCU, said: “This is another fantastic result which reinforces our commitment to protecting all children from predators like Smith.

"When sex offenders operate online, they feel hidden, but operations like this demonstrate the resources and tools at our disposal as well as the robust partnership working capable of protecting victims and bringing offenders before the courts.

"Not only has this investigation led to the arrest and conviction of a dangerous sex offender but has enabled the safeguarding and support of a victim.

"We would always encourage anyone with information about this type of offending, or anyone who thinks they have been a victim to come forward and talk to police – you will be supported."

If you or somebody you know has been the victim of a sexual offence, email police at [email protected] or call 101.