Dancing on Ice star Lou Sanders brings new stand-up show to Lancaster

Dancing on Ice star Lou Sanders announces her biggest UK tour to date for 2025 with a brand-new stand-up show ‘No Kissing In The Bingo Hall’.

The critically-acclaimed stand-up and co-host of award winning Unforgivable, will perform 38 dates from Thursday February 20 2025.

Tickets go on sale on general sale on Friday January 19, with an exclusive mailing list pre-sale on Thursday January 18 , at https://www.lousanders.com/

An internationally-acclaimed stand-up comedian, Lou presents her most personal show yet (but fully clothed).

Lou Sanders.

Lou said: “Just like Tom Cruise does all his own stunts, I'm going to do all my own jokes!”.

Lou has toured her live shows to packed houses across the world and regularly receives rave reviews.

One of Britain’s most original comedians, Lou is consistently a critic’s and audience favourite who has been named a top comedian to see by publications including The Guardian, The Scotsman, The List, The Mirror and the Evening Standard.

Away from the stage, Lou published her debut book, the delightfully gritty memoir ‘What’s That Lady Doing? False Starts and Happy Endings’ which she said “seems to have connected with women

over thirty five, alcoholics and other vulnerable cross sections of humanity”.

Lou currently stars in ITV’s Dancing On Ice which is filming now and airing until March, and she can also be seen in the fourth series of Unforgivable which Lou co-hosts with Mel Giedroyc and saw

them crowned Best Entertainment Programme at the Broadcast Digital Awards.

Lou Sanders: No Kissing in the Bingo Hall comes to Lancaster Grand on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at 8pm.

Visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/shows/lou-sanders-no-kissing-in-the-bingo-hall/ for tickets.