Dad of teen killed in Lancaster M6 collision charged with his death
Emergency services were called just after 12.15pm on Sunday April 20 after a Peugeot van left the carriageway between junctions 34 and 33 Southbound near to University Hill and crashed into a tree.
No other vehicles were involved.
The passenger, 14 year old Ryan Liam Morgan from Morecambe, suffered serious injuries and was very sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The van driver can now be named as Daniel Burba, the father of the passenger. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, and has since been discharged.
A police spokesman said: “Our thoughts remain with Ryan’s loved ones at this difficult time.
“They are being supported by specially trained officers.”
Daniel Burba, 31, of Arnside Crescent, Morecambe has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving whilst unlicensed and uninsured.
He has been remanded to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court at 10am today, Monday, (April 28).