A Morecambe dad of 22 children is accused of speeding and failing to identify the driver of a vehicle.

Noel Radford, 53, of South Road, is charged with speeding on the Bay Gateway at Torrisholme in a Porsche on November 6 last year.

He is also charged with failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Porsche at Preston on December 14, 2023.

His case will be heard at Preston Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (May 31).