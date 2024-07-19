Emergency services are at the scene of an accident in Lancaster.

A cyclist was injured after a collision with a lorry in Lancaster.

Police said: “We were called at around 9.04am on Friday, July 19 to reports of a collision on Market Street in Lancaster.

"This was a minor injury collision involving a bike and a lorry.”

There was an ambulance, two police cars and a police van at the scene.

Police said they had closed the road on Meeting House Lane and Market Street in Lancaster whilst investigations took place.

The road has since reopened.

Stagecoach Cumbria said on Twitter X: “Lancaster **Update** the earlier RTC has now been cleared.

"Our Service 11 and 4's will now return to normal route.”