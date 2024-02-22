Cycleway between Lancaster village and popular picnic site now more accessible for disabled and families with pushchairs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

National walking, wheeling and cycling charity Sustrans held a family fun day on the path on February 17, where people could try out the new smoother surface and wider access points on foot or with a variety of mobility aids and cycles.

There were free taster sessions on e-bikes and adaptive cycles, thanks to Leisure Lakes Bikes and Go Velo.

People could also join demo sessions on the Sabden tramper mobility scooter, hosted by The Forest of Bowland National Landscape and the Disabled Ramblers.

The new improved section between Caton to Bull Beck features a smooth path and a ramp, which is accessible for people on foot, wheelchair, mobility scooter or cycle. Photo: Chris Foster/Sustrans.

Families and local residents enjoyed a nature crafts session and tree ID walk, run by Sustrans and the Yorkshire Dales Millenium Trust.

And there were information stalls for Lancaster University, the Bay Health Festivals, North Lancashire Bridleways Society, Lancashire County Council and Love to Ride.

Sustrans worked with Lancashire County Council to upgrade access and surfacing on the path between Station Road, Caton and its eastern end, near Bull Beck picnic site.

The works included a shiny new ramp for Bull Beck picnic site, widening access points where the greenway crosses Station Road, Caton, Eller’s Farm, Caton and Holme Lane, Caton.

The path was widened, barriers were removed and a smoother surface laid. Photo: Chris Foster/Sustrans.

Safety has also improved. That includes new signs and coloured surfacing laid at the junction with Station Road.

There’s also a ‘share with care’ message on the greenway to encourage courteous space sharing between all the different types of users who use the space.

The team improved path surfaces between Caton and the eastern end of the trail where there is damage caused by protruding tree roots.

Bat and bird habitat boxes were also installed as part of the works.

Families took part in arts and crafts activities, and a tree ID walk. Photo: Chris Foster/Sustrans.

The upgrades allow many more people who use wheelchairs, mobility scooters, non-standard cycles, or larger pushchairs, to access the route and enjoy it for leisure and short trips.

At the event Sustrans displayed information about the improvements, and about a longer- term plan to extend the Lune Valley Greenway, linking communities in Lancashire, Cumbria and North Yorkshire.

The route currently runs from Morecambe seafront to Bull Beck via Lancaster City Centre and is part of National Cycle Network Route 69.

It’s a popular path for people walking and cycling for leisure, as well as commuting for school and workplaces through to Lancaster and Morecambe.

It is also part of the Way of the Roses challenge route.

Sustrans is exploring options and funding to extend the greenway further along the River Lune, from Bull Beck, winding through the valley to Hornby, Wennington, Kirkby Lonsdale and Ingleton.

This would take users from the coast up to the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Alex Miller, Network Development Manager at Sustrans said: “We were so excited to showcase the improvements on the Caton to Bull Beck section. It was fantastic to see people trying out the adapted cycles and tramper, demonstrating that disabled people and families can get all the benefits of this beautiful path, as well as people walking, cycling or riding a horse.

“It’s a great example of what we hope to achieve in the longer term as we start to progress our vision to extend the Lune Valley Greenway further along the valley, linking communities from Morecambe and Lancaster through to Kirby Lonsdale and Ingleton.

“The greenway is already a well-loved path for people walking and cycling, as well as a quiet space for nature. We hope the route can become a vibrant, multi-user, green corridor for both people and nature.

"Getting more people active on their journeys will also help reduce traffic, improve air quality and protect the environment in the area too.”