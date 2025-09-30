Custom Disney ‘Stitch’ character cocktail mug stolen from Lancaster bar

A custom 'Stitch' character cocktail mug has been stolen from a Lancaster bar.

Mono Loco on Church Street in Lancaster only opened 12 days ago.

Mono Loco said on Facebook: “Stitch is missing! One of our beloved custom Stitch mugs has been kidnapped from Mono Loco. He’s not just glassware — he’s part of the tribe.

“We’re calling on everyone to help bring him home safely. If Stitch is returned, no questions will be asked.

“But… if he doesn’t make it back unharmed, we’ll sadly be reviewing CCTV footage to identify the kidnapper — and yes, we will prosecute.

“Do the right thing. Bring our boy back to the jungle where he belongs.”