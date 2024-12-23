Cumbrian safari zoo where keeper killed by tiger to close

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A zoo at the centre of animal welfare concerns has announced it is to close at the end of this month, reports the BBC.

South Lakes Safari Zoo, near Dalton, in Cumbria, has had a troubled past and a BBC investigation heard allegations of avoidable animal deaths, welfare issues and a bullying culture, which it denied.

In July, Westmorland and Furness Council added conditions to the zoo's licence after inspectors found "major causes for concern", including a work experience student being left alone with dangerous animals.

Karen Brewer, chief executive of the zoo's operator, Cumbria Zoo Company Limited (CZCL), said it would shut on December 31 and the company was working to find homes for the animals.

South Lakes Safari Zoo is to close on December 31.

South Lakes Safari Zoo posted on its Facebook page: “We have some news which we know will be disappointing for many of you. The zoo will close to the public on December 31.

“When we took over in 2017 we did so because of our love and passion for the animals in our care and the wider world, when we look back – hand rearing Cupcake the parma wallaby, training Tibor the giraffe for his jugular blood sample, Remi the jaguar and his cancer removal, Wolfgang the snow leopard and his eye operation, hand rearing capybara, Eloise the giraffe’s pedicures, transforming the lives of Snoopy and the bears with their new enclosure.

“From day one when we opened the doors for free, to today when we will do the same for December, we cannot thank the three million-plus of you who have, over the last seven years, visited us, supported our ventures and ultimately celebrated with us our amazing animal world.

“In 2023 we purchased a 120 acre site at Tebay. Stone Holiday Cottages situated right along the Lune Gorge, at the base of the Yorkshire Dales National Park Howgill fells on one side and facing the Lake District Valley of Borrowdale on the opposite side of the River Lune.

“Alongside the holiday cottages and farm animals the site is home to native wild flora and fauna full of biodiversity from grasslands, trees, ancient woodland, pond, rivers, waterfalls, bluebells, and an array of plant life.

“Part of the site will welcome visitors in 2025.”

CZCL took over the operation of the zoo in 2017 when its previous owner, David Gill, was refused a licence following the deaths of almost 500 animals in a three-year period.

In 2013, keeper Sarah McClay was killed by a tiger, which got through an open door into the corridor where she was working.

Formed from the old owner's board of directors, it promised a raft of improvements.

However, six people who worked at the site between 2017 and 2022 told the BBC major problems persisted.

They alleged a number of animals "suffered greatly" and that some deaths "could have been avoided".

In response to that investigation, Ms Brewer said CZCL was not in ownership of the zoo at the time of Ms McClay's death and therefore it was not appropriate to comment.