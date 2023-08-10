News you can trust since 1837
Cumbria Police warn about buying dodgy televisions from the back of a van after spate of scams

Would you buy a bargain TV from a mysterious man in a van at the motorway services?
By Michelle Blade
Published 10th Aug 2023, 10:13 BST- 1 min read

Cumbria police are warning about a scam where people buy an absolutely worthless broken TV from a man in a van having been told it's brand new overstock or ex-display.

A police spokesman said: “These units are also extremely dangerous with at least three seized televisions found to be wet inside posing a serious hazard to anyone plugging one in.

“We are currently seeing multiple reports of this occurring at service areas inside the county and more recently at supermarket car parks in North and West Cumbria.

"Eden Neighbourhood Policing Team are taking enforcement action and investigating alongside partners at Westmorland and Furness Council and the site operators.

“Whilst most of our residents won't use the motorway service area's in the county this is a national issue and we'd recommend that you share this information with friends and family using the motorway network over the summer.”