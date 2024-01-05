Cumbria Police: More than 120 drivers arrested for drink or drug driving in December
Operation Limit ran throughout the month and was led by officers from the Constabulary’s Roads Policing Unit.
More than 1,800 drivers were stopped, with 1,302 tested for drink or drug driving, resulting in 130 arrests.
Of those arrested, 70 were on suspicion of driving whilst over the limit for drugs and 56 on suspicion of driving whilst over the limit for alcohol.
Inspector Jack Stabler of Cumbria Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our officers have worked tirelessly throughout the month in an effort to get drink and drug drivers off our roads before they cause tragedy for themselves or another innocent road user.
“Despite the many warnings we give about the consequences – from potentially losing your employment to being sent to prison or losing your life – some people are still willing to get behind the wheel whilst under the influence of drink or drugs.
“This is completely unacceptable.
“I can assure the public that our efforts to target these dangerous drivers will not stop now we are into the New Year. Our officers will be targeting those who put the lives of themselves and other road users at risk 365 days a year.”
Police, Fire and crime Commissioner, Peter McCall said: “Road safety is a shared responsibility. Driving under the influence of drink or drugs is and will always be, totally unacceptable.
“Getting behind the wheel whilst under the influence of drink or drugs can have catastrophic and life-changing, or even life-ending, consequences. It is irresponsible and those who do so, are a danger to other innocent road users.
“All too often, we see the devastation experienced by individuals, families and communities forced to deal with the awful consequences of those driving whilst under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
“If you’re struggling with drug and/or alcohol problems it is your responsibility to seek help, support is available to help you from organisations such as Recovery Steps (Tel: 01900 512300), The Well (Tel: 01229 829832), and Cumbria Addictions Advice and Solutions or CADAS (0300 111 4002).”