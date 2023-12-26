Cumbria police advice on how to keep your new gadgets safe from scams and viruses

Cumbria’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Peter McCall, is encouraging those who received new gadgets for Christmas to ensure that they and their children are protected from online scams and viruses.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Most devices now link to the internet so some tips to help you stay safe include:

*Setting up parental controls on your children’s devices to make sure that they are using age-appropriate apps, manage in-app purchases and to help keep track of who your child is talking to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

*Ensure any Bluetooth connections are secure in the settings to reduce the risk of strangers accessing your devices.

Cumbria’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Peter McCall, is encouraging those who received new gadgets for Christmas to ensure that they and their children are protected from online scams and viruses.

*Limit screentime for young children to improve their wellbeing.

Cumbria’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Peter McCall, said: “Many of us will have received new laptops, phones, tablets, etc. for Christmas and it is vital that we ensure all our electronics that can be connected to the internet, have some form of anti-virus software on them.

“Technology is consistently advancing so it’s really important that we are all up to date on how to protect ourselves and our more vulnerable members of the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I commission Get Safe Online in Cumbria to provide information and advice on all aspects of online safety and I would recommend everyone visit their website to find out more on how to keep themselves safe - Digital Family Basics - How to set up family devices (https://www.getsafeonline.org/).