Cuckoo Festival, street market and Fell Race in village near Lancaster on May bank holiday

Austwick village is once again decked out with bunting and cuckoos for the annual Street Market, Cuckoo Festival and Fell Race on May 29.

By Michelle Blade
Published 15th May 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read

Austwick’s cuckoo legend states that the villagers found a cuckoo nesting and as they are an omen of good weather, the residents built a wall around its nest to keep it in! #

The residents are much sharper these days and will be throwing a great party in honour of this story and to celebrate the King’s Coronation.

Highlights of the day not to be missed will be the Thwaites Dray Horses, Settle & Giggleswick Brass band, vintage cars, jazz music, skittles and local crafts, produce, plants and baking.

The annual Austwick cuckoo festival takes place on the May bank holiday this year.The annual Austwick cuckoo festival takes place on the May bank holiday this year.
The ‘spares’ and the bric a brac stalls will offer great opportunities to bargain hunters and lovers of vintage treasures.

Younger visitors will enjoy the new Baby Cuckoo Trail, games, activities, face painting and new for this year – a pair of very photogenic alpacas.

All children are invited to join the royal themed fancy-dress parade, which leaves the village Primary School at 10.45am, led by circus entertainer Juggling Jim and the Brass Band.

The Austwick Amble Fell Race, sponsored by Candelisa, has become a key event in its own right in the running community.

The annual Austwick cuckoo festival. street market and Fell Race takes place this May bank holiday.The annual Austwick cuckoo festival. street market and Fell Race takes place this May bank holiday.
The eight mile adult course takes a stunning route through limestone scenery above the village.

Entry to the Street Market is with the programme, suggested donation of £1 on the gate, children free.

The events are on May 29 from 9.30am until 4pm.

