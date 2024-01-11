Crucial ‘Friends’ meeting announced for Morecambe Platform entertainment venue

A meeting has been organised to discuss establishing a ‘Friends’ group for a Morecambe events venue which was at threat of closure.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Platform was facing the axe as part of council budget costs in 2023 until owners Lancaster City Council did a u-turn and decided to remain in charge of the venue and keep it open.

Plans to open up a public membership scheme in the form of a new 'Friends' group were unveiled as a way of generating funds for the Platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People can become members of the Platform, supporting the venue and giving it a reliable source of income.

Morecambe's Platform venue.

In return, they will receive discounted tickets for events.

The Platform said on their Facebook page: “We would like to invite you to a meeting at The Platform to present and discuss the exciting opportunity of establishing a Friends Group for this much-

loved Arts and Entertainment venue in Morecambe.

“The initial meeting will take place at the venue at 5.30pm on Wednesday January 31, and we expect the meeting to last no longer than an hour.

"Light refreshments such as tea and coffee will also be provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At this meeting, we will discuss the potential purpose of a Friends Group, how such a group could operate and what benefits and support such a group could provide to The Platform.