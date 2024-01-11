Crucial ‘Friends’ meeting announced for Morecambe Platform entertainment venue
The Platform was facing the axe as part of council budget costs in 2023 until owners Lancaster City Council did a u-turn and decided to remain in charge of the venue and keep it open.
Plans to open up a public membership scheme in the form of a new 'Friends' group were unveiled as a way of generating funds for the Platform.
People can become members of the Platform, supporting the venue and giving it a reliable source of income.
In return, they will receive discounted tickets for events.
The Platform said on their Facebook page: “We would like to invite you to a meeting at The Platform to present and discuss the exciting opportunity of establishing a Friends Group for this much-
loved Arts and Entertainment venue in Morecambe.
“The initial meeting will take place at the venue at 5.30pm on Wednesday January 31, and we expect the meeting to last no longer than an hour.
"Light refreshments such as tea and coffee will also be provided.
“At this meeting, we will discuss the potential purpose of a Friends Group, how such a group could operate and what benefits and support such a group could provide to The Platform.
"If you would like to join us, please send an RSVP including your name and contact telephone number by email to: [email protected] no later than Wednesday January 24.”