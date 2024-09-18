Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The company behind "Baylight" light art festival in Morecambe has launched a crowdfunding campaign for next year’s event.

Morecambe Sparkle CIC have launched a Spacehive Crowdfunder campaign for the Baylight 25 Community Parade night on February 22, 2025.

A spokesman for Morecambe Sparkle CIC said: “Baylight 24 was amazing! Well, the good news is we are working hard on Baylight 25. We're all set to illuminate Morecambe seafront with stunning light installations and our amazing community parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Baylight is a fun, free, family-centred, light art trail and community parade set in beautiful Morecambe.

The Under the Sea Parade at Baylight 24 in Morecambe.

"It takes place over two nights in darkest February (Friday, February 21- Saturday, February 22) culminating in the fantastically popular parade night on the Saturday.

"This year the parade has an emphasis on celebrating our local artists and communities, so there'll be lots of opportunities to get hands on and be part of the event.

“Baylight 24 attracted 28,000 visitors into the town centre and massively boosted community morale and the local economy alike at a time of year when spirits are low and trading is hard going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Baylight 23 was a finalist in the Lancashire Red Rose Awards in the best tourism category, and Baylight 24 was brilliant, now with your help we can make Baylight 25 bigger and better!

“This year we see a change in our funding so we are even more appreciative of any donation you can make to help us realise the amazing event we all want to see.”

Visit the website at www.baylightmorecambe.co.uk

£15,370 has already been donated but they need to raise £28,108.

To make a pledge visit https://www.spacehive.com/baylight25