Crowdfund appeal for Lancaster children’s library

Friends of Lancaster library have launched a crowdfunding appeal to renovate the children’s library.
By Michelle Blade
Published 29th Feb 2024, 12:37 GMT
They want to commission local artist, Mollie Ray, to create an exciting mural to refresh the tired and outdated children's area of Lancaster library.

The children's area of the library is now over 10 years old and in need of renovation, these three murals will refresh the area and make a more welcoming environment, create

interest for the users and attract more young readers and learners.

A crowdfunding appeal has been launched to renovate the children's library in Lancaster.

The area is regularly used by parents and children for special events such as Fun Palaces and regular events like the weekly bounce and rhyme sessions.

On the crowdfunding page it says: “We aim to create a more attractive and friendly space which will attract more young children to use the wide range of resources and support on offer.

"We need to purchase materials, revise and finalise draft sketches and create and hang the completed artwork.”

If the bid is successful the County Council will matchfund the library’s contribution.

If you would like to help crowdfund this project (minimum pledge is £2) visit https://www.spacehive.com/renovatelancasterchildrenslibrary

