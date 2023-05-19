Babatunde Aléshé during filming at Lancaster Highest Point festival. Picture: Robin Zahler

Mo Gilligan is back to put the fun into Friday nights with a raucous fourth series of his chat show.

And tonight’s offering is set to feature a segment from last week’s Lancaster Highest Point festival.

Babatunde Aléshé made an appearance on the main stage in Williamson Park last Thursday night (May 11) – and the crowd were told his appearance would feature as part of The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan tonight (May 19).

Babatunde Aléshé in Williamson Park, Lancaster. Picture: Josh Brandwood

The British actor, comedian and writer swept onto the stage before the Hacienda Classical headline act with cameras panning round the crowds at the festival.

Known for appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox and the 22nd series of British television series I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, the actor received a raucous reception from festival goers as he asked them to cheer for the cameras.

So if you were in the crowd, or know someone who was, you might want to check out the TV chat show tonight.