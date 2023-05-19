News you can trust since 1837
Crowd scenes filmed with Babatunde Aléshé at Lancaster Highest Point set to be shown tonight on Channel 4's The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan

If you watch The Lateish Show on Channel 4 tonight, you may just spot some familiar faces.

By Debbie Butler
Published 19th May 2023, 10:36 BST- 1 min read
Babatunde Aléshé during filming at Lancaster Highest Point festival. Picture: Robin ZahlerBabatunde Aléshé during filming at Lancaster Highest Point festival. Picture: Robin Zahler
Babatunde Aléshé during filming at Lancaster Highest Point festival. Picture: Robin Zahler

Mo Gilligan is back to put the fun into Friday nights with a raucous fourth series of his chat show.

And tonight’s offering is set to feature a segment from last week’s Lancaster Highest Point festival.

Babatunde Aléshé made an appearance on the main stage in Williamson Park last Thursday night (May 11) – and the crowd were told his appearance would feature as part of The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan tonight (May 19).

Babatunde Aléshé in Williamson Park, Lancaster. Picture: Josh BrandwoodBabatunde Aléshé in Williamson Park, Lancaster. Picture: Josh Brandwood
Babatunde Aléshé in Williamson Park, Lancaster. Picture: Josh Brandwood
The British actor, comedian and writer swept onto the stage before the Hacienda Classical headline act with cameras panning round the crowds at the festival.

Known for appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox and the 22nd series of British television series I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, the actor received a raucous reception from festival goers as he asked them to cheer for the cameras.

So if you were in the crowd, or know someone who was, you might want to check out the TV chat show tonight.

*The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan airs on Channel 4 tonight (May 19) at 10pm.

