Cross Bay Walk in memory of Morecambe schoolgirl Sian Waterhouse
The Cross Bay Walk will raise funds for Lancashire Mind and is held each year by the charity in memory of Morecambe schoolgirl Sian Waterhouse who died by suicide aged 16 in February 2018.
Walkers need to be able to manage up to nine miles as the route varies between five to nine miles, depending on the tide and the sands.
It will all be guided by a King's Guide from the Guide Over Sands Trust.
The charity hopes the event will raise at least £8,000, enough to pay for 18 children to benefit from a course of wellbeing coaching to overcome challenges including self-harm, exam stress and anxiety.
For tickets priced from £5 per person, follow Lancashire Mind on social media or visit https://www.lancashiremind.org.uk/
You can also donate at https://www.lancashiremind.org.uk/