Cross Bay Walk in memory of Morecambe schoolgirl Sian Waterhouse

By Michelle Blade
Published 8th May 2025, 16:17 BST
Join 400 people taking to the sands of Morecambe Bay on Saturday May 24, walking to raise money for better mental health.

The Cross Bay Walk will raise funds for Lancashire Mind and is held each year by the charity in memory of Morecambe schoolgirl Sian Waterhouse who died by suicide aged 16 in February 2018.

Walkers need to be able to manage up to nine miles as the route varies between five to nine miles, depending on the tide and the sands.

It will all be guided by a King's Guide from the Guide Over Sands Trust.

Sian Waterhouse.Sian Waterhouse.
The charity hopes the event will raise at least £8,000, enough to pay for 18 children to benefit from a course of wellbeing coaching to overcome challenges including self-harm, exam stress and anxiety.

For tickets priced from £5 per person, follow Lancashire Mind on social media or visit https://www.lancashiremind.org.uk/

You can also donate at https://www.lancashiremind.org.uk/

With Mental Health Awareness Week starting on Monday, Lancaster Guardian readers can benefit from a special offer of 10% off tickets by using the code MHAW25 at the checkout.

