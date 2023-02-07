Critically acclaimed Xhosa Cole Quartet visit Morecambe on Rhythm-a-ting tour

Rhythm-a-ting is an exploration and re-imagining of the music of Thelonious Monk, taking original timeless melodies and adding a contemporary touch with new arrangements and new rhythmic interpretations.

Winner of the 2018 BBC Young Jazz Musician of the year, Xhosa Cole is an embodiment of the success of numerous community arts programmes in Birmingham including the Midland Youth Jazz Orchestra, Jazzlines Ensemble and Birmingham Music Service.

Xhosa has performed twice at the BBC Proms, composed music for the Ripieno Players, a Birmingham Based String Orchestra, recorded saxophone for Mahalia’s debut album ‘Love and Compromise’, completed a 22 date UK tour = all alongside his studies as a scholar at Trinity Laban Conservatoire. Xhosa also received the Parliamentary Jazz Award for ‘Best Newcomer’ in 2019 and Jazz FM’s 'Breakthrough Act of the Year'.

Xhosa Cole Quartet. Photo: Ian Davies.

For this tour Xhosa Cole (Tenor Sax) is joined by Steve Saunders (Guitar), Josh Vadiveloo (Double Bass) and Nathan England Jones (Drums).

Xhosa Cole Quartet will be supported by NONUNONU.

This gig is part of More Music’s programme of gigs All the Right Notes, involving a show on the first Saturday of the month - a regular rhythm for audiences and artists alike to know that the first Saturday is 'All the Right Notes’ time.Doors: 7.30pm. Tickets range from £5 - £10 from More Music’s website at www.moremusic.org.uk or by calling 01524 831997.

Under 18s and essential companions go free.

