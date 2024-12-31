Crime prevention tips for Lancaster and Morecambe residents over the New Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police said they are working hard over the New Year period to keep you and your family safe, but there are steps you can take to help them.

Crime prevention tips over the New Year period.

When you're out shopping:

*Stay alert and be aware of what's going on around you, especially in busy shops and crowded streets where thieves and pickpockets may well be operating.

Beware of cold callers over the New Year period.

*Keep valuables in inside pockets of clothing or bags. Keep a close watch on them and try not to keep them all in one place.

*Only carry the cash and cards that you need. Always shield the PIN pad when entering your PIN.

*Be careful where you park your car, especially if you will be returning to it after dark. If parking in a multi-storey car park, choose a well-lit space as close to the exit as possible and away from pillars. Reverse into position.

*Avoid going back to your car to leave your shopping part-way through your trip. If you have to keep presents in the car, make sure they are out of view in the boot, the car is locked, and keep the receipts with you.

*Deter pickpockets and muggers. Don't overburden yourself with bags/packages. Be extra careful with purses and wallets. Always carry a purse close to your body and not dangling by the straps. *Put a wallet in an inside coat or front trouser pocket, likewise with your phone and keys.

*Try and avoid taking young children into busy shopping areas. If it is unavoidable make sure they know what to do if they lose you e.g. tell the nearest counter assistant that they are lost and never leave a shop without you. Agree a meeting point with older children, in case you get separated.

*Never leave your bag unattended on your trolley whilst shopping and don’t leave it in your vehicle when returning your trolley.

*Don't get loaded down with too many bags. Try to keep one hand free.

*Keep car doors locked whilst driving in built-up areas, especially if you've got bags or presents in the car.

At cash machines:

*If you see anything suspicious alert the bank or call the police on 101.

*Shield the keypad when typing in your PIN at a cash machine or in a shop.

*Only withdraw as much as you need and avoid carrying large amounts of cash. Put your money and cards away (not in your back pocket) safely before leaving the machine. Ideally pay with a debit/credit card wherever possible.

Some advice on Cold Callers:

*Cold callers can be persistent but it’s important to remember that this is your home; you have every right to be cautious and you’re not obligated to let anyone inside that you don’t feel comfortable with.

*'Doorstep sellers' are becoming an increasing problem, usually targeting older people. Someone comes to your door with the aim of scamming you out of money or trying to gain access to your home to steal items. In some cases, the sellers portray to be reformed criminals who are looking to start their lives again.

*You can put up a 'No Cold Callers' sign which should deter them from knocking on your door.

*If you are the victim of this and the callers refuse to leave, you can contact the police. If you are not in immediate danger, make a report via the non-emergency 101 number or on the 999 number in an emergency.