Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw and Lizzi Collinge MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale joined local police officers on the beat in Morecambe this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visit allowed the Commissioner and the MP to discuss local issues and how policing in the area is addressing concerns raised by residents, including anti-social behaviour (ASB) and the illegal use of e-scooters and e-bikes.

The Commissioner and officers also outlined the work taking place as part of the Safer Streets Summer initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Home Office initiative, led locally by Police and Crime Commissioners, Chief Constables and local authorities brings together police and partner agencies to target reductions in town centre theft, street crime, and antisocial behaviour through high‑visibility policing and public engagement.

Crime Commissioner and Morecambe MP walk beat in town with local police.

Following the visit, PCC Clive Grunshaw said: "It was great to be out on the beat alongside Lizzi today to see first-hand how Lancashire Police are tackling crime and ASB here in Morecambe.

"Traditionally, our town centres have an increased footfall over the summer months, and a coastal town such as Morecambe will also see an influx of visitors which can place additional demands on policing.

"This summer, I am proud to be leading the Safer Streets Summer initiative with our partners across Lancashire —bringing together police, councils, businesses, and local organisations to tackle the issues that matter most to residents and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As Police and Crime Commissioner, I will continue to work closely with the Constabulary to ensure they have the resources they need to tackle local issues head on and by working with MPs across Lancashire we can ensure that local concerns can be raised at national level."

MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale, Lizzi Collinge said: "It was a pleasure to spend time with local officers and Clive in Morecambe, as part of his Safer Streets Initiative. We discussed the success of Operation Centurion in Morecambe, which has tackled ASB in the town centre, and promenade.

"We also spoke about the impact of e-bikes and e-scooters on the town, an issue I know is not unique to Morecambe, but I was glad to be able to raise with our PCC.

"I am especially pleased to have a PCC who is actively engaging in local issues, and taking time to meet local residents during these walkabouts."