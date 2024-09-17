Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An award winning Lune Valley craftswoman who created Garstang’s most attractive public artwork has died.

Maggy Howarth, from Wennington, north of Lancaster, was commissioned to create a mosaic as part of the town centre redevelopment linked to the building of the ‘new’ Booths store and the neighbouring Cherestanc Square.

The choice of the award-winning craftswoman, who specialised in pebble mosaics, and her creation of the much-admired art feature, was widely regarded as a successful PR boost for the revamp of the site in 2008-2009.

The mosaic, next to the circular seating area in Cherestanc Square, continues to be widely admired. It incorporates numerous pebbles, a lion – a symbol associated with Garstang’s heraldic history – and the words ‘Villa De Garstang, 1680’, a phrase which is repeated on the bollards around the car park.

There is also an inset plaque noting the town’s historic market charter.

Warrington-born Maggy, who was 79, designed many pebble mosaics around the country, including one in Dunblane in memory of the victims of the mass shooting there in 1996.

Prior to taking up mosaic creation she worked with her husband, Boris, and poet Adrian Mitchell, founding Lancaster Street Theatre.

Following Boris’s death in 2009, their son George joined the business and is installing pebble mosaics at Balmoral and Sandringham commissioned by King Charles.

A message on Maggy’s Facebook pages reads: “Following a cancer diagnosis last year, we are very sad to announce that Maggy Howarth passed away peacefully, at home.

“As has happened these past few years, George and the team will continue to honour her legacy, by producing artworks that she would be proud to put her name to.”

Cherestanc Square is owned by Wyre Council, although Garstang Town Council recently considered buying the square from the borough authority for £1.

Around the time a deal was considered, it was revealed there had been uncertainty over the ownership of the site with little money spent on its maintenance. But as the change of ownership would have led to maintenance costs being added to the town council’s budget, it did not go through.

Apart from the mosaic the square has few features. Trees have been damaged, broken fairy lights remain under trees after several years and metal tree protection barriers have been vandalised.

