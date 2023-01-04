Crash damaged car driven on motorway until being totalled at M6 Lancaster services
A car which crashed on the M61 in terrible weather conditions was then driven until crashing again at the M6 Lancaster services.
By Michelle Blade
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 9:48am
Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted 10 hours ago: “Vehicle crashes on M61 in terrible weather conditions but continues in a dangerous state until crashing again at M6 Lancaster services disabling the vehicle completely.
“Driver arrested for being unfit through drugs, no licence and possession of controlled drugs.”
It’s illegal to drive if you’re unfit to do so because you’re on legal or illegal drugs.