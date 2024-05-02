Craning to see: fantastic drone pictures give bird's eye view of work under way on new student flats in Lancaster

You can’t fail to notice the two massive cranes hovering over new student apartments currently being constructed in Lancaster.
By Debbie Butler
Published 2nd May 2024, 10:52 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 11:06 BST

Featuring two accommodation blocks, the development connects two pieces of land between Caton and Bulk Roads, and is near to where the 630-bed Caton Court student flats were built in 2019.

The plans also include the area between Farm Foods and the former Kashish restaurant in Parliament Street.

Dana car wash was on part of the site, as well as A Cut Above carpet shop.

Student accommodation specialists Primus Property Group are behind the plans for 388 studio apartments (for single occupancy) with communal space split across two building blocks – eight storeys and six storeys high – connected by an external courtyard.

The development will include games room, common living area, private dining room, group study spaces, cinema room, gym, yoga studio and outdoor social area.

These drone pictures taken by our photographer, Kelvin Lister-Stuttard, give a fantastic view from above of the site and show that work is well under way.

Our drone picture shows work progressing on the new student accommodation.

1. Craning to see

Our drone picture shows work progressing on the new student accommodation. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Drone picture of work under way on the new student apartments between Caton Road and Bulk Road in Lancaster.

2. Craning to see

Drone picture of work under way on the new student apartments between Caton Road and Bulk Road in Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
View from above.

3. Craning to see

View from above. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
-

4. Craning to see

- Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Lancaster