Craft shop opens in Morecambe and is holding workshops this month
Wavecrest Crafts, at 303 Marine Road Central, Morecambe, officially opened their doors on Saturday August 23.
This brand-new craft shop is a brilliant addition to the town, offering not just supplies but a whole programme of creative workshops this September.
From rustic journals and block printing to fabric jewellery and watercolour bookmarks – there’s something for everyone who loves to get hands-on and make something unique.
Workshop highlights this September include:
• Concertina Journal – Friday September 5, 10am
• Decorative Heart Painting – Friday September 5, 1pm
• Fabric Cuff Bracelet – Saturday, September 13, 11am
• Pocket Page Memory Album – Sunday September 14, 10am
• Block Printing on Canvas Bag – Monday September 15, 11am
• Watercolour Bookmarks – Friday September 19, 1pm
To book a place, call in at the shop, email [email protected] or phone 07773 428395.