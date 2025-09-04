Craft shop opens in Morecambe and is holding workshops this month

By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Sep 2025, 10:33 BST
A brand new craft shop has opened in Morecambe.

Wavecrest Crafts, at 303 Marine Road Central, Morecambe, officially opened their doors on Saturday August 23.

This brand-new craft shop is a brilliant addition to the town, offering not just supplies but a whole programme of creative workshops this September.

From rustic journals and block printing to fabric jewellery and watercolour bookmarks – there’s something for everyone who loves to get hands-on and make something unique.

Workshop highlights this September include:

• Concertina Journal – Friday September 5, 10am

• Decorative Heart Painting – Friday September 5, 1pm

• Fabric Cuff Bracelet – Saturday, September 13, 11am

• Pocket Page Memory Album – Sunday September 14, 10am

• Block Printing on Canvas Bag – Monday September 15, 11am

• Watercolour Bookmarks – Friday September 19, 1pm

To book a place, call in at the shop, email [email protected] or phone 07773 428395.

