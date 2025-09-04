Craft shop opens in Morecambe and is holding workshops this month

A new craft shop has opened in Morecambe. Wavecrest Crafts is at 303 Marine Road Central in the town.

A brand new craft shop has opened in Morecambe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wavecrest Crafts, at 303 Marine Road Central, Morecambe, officially opened their doors on Saturday August 23.

This brand-new craft shop is a brilliant addition to the town, offering not just supplies but a whole programme of creative workshops this September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From rustic journals and block printing to fabric jewellery and watercolour bookmarks – there’s something for everyone who loves to get hands-on and make something unique.

Workshop highlights this September include:

• Concertina Journal – Friday September 5, 10am

• Decorative Heart Painting – Friday September 5, 1pm

• Fabric Cuff Bracelet – Saturday, September 13, 11am

• Pocket Page Memory Album – Sunday September 14, 10am

• Block Printing on Canvas Bag – Monday September 15, 11am

• Watercolour Bookmarks – Friday September 19, 1pm

To book a place, call in at the shop, email [email protected] or phone 07773 428395.