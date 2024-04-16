Court sentences Morecambe driver who seriously injured dad in Lancaster city centre accident

Preston Magistrates Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Jonathan Clough, 64, of Endcliffe Road, Morecambe appeared at Preston Magistrates' Court for sentence after he pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to Graham Layton on King Street in Lancaster on December 7, 2023 by driving without due care and attention.

Graham Layton was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries after the incident on King Street in December last year when he was struck by a vehicle while putting his lunch in the back seat of his own car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magistrates sentenced Jonathan Clough to four months in prison, suspended for two years.

He was also given a 12 month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was disqualified from driving for two years after which he must pass a new extended driving test.