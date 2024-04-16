Court sentences Morecambe driver who seriously injured dad in Lancaster city centre accident
Jonathan Clough, 64, of Endcliffe Road, Morecambe appeared at Preston Magistrates' Court for sentence after he pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to Graham Layton on King Street in Lancaster on December 7, 2023 by driving without due care and attention.
Graham Layton was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries after the incident on King Street in December last year when he was struck by a vehicle while putting his lunch in the back seat of his own car.
Magistrates sentenced Jonathan Clough to four months in prison, suspended for two years.
He was also given a 12 month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work.
He was disqualified from driving for two years after which he must pass a new extended driving test.
He was fined £239.