Court round-up for Morecambe and Lancaster

The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Blackburn and Burnley:

BOWKER, George, 72, Town End Way, Halton. Driving without due care and attention. Fine £560, costs £374. 5 penalty points on licence.

BULMER-GOODWIN, Christine Joanne, 48, Main Road, Nether Kellet, Carnforth. Non-payment of fine. To be detained in the courthouse until the court rises.

COMPTON, Joshua Thomas, 19, Sand Lane, Warton. Non-payment of fine. Sum to be remitted.

Blackburn Magistrates' Court.

DICKINSON, Mark, 49, Claughton Drive, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

GILLIS, Martin, 56, Aldingham Court, Westgate, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Sum to be remitted.

MILLAR, James, 53, Morecambe Road, Morecambe. Breached community requirement of suspended sentence order. Suspended sentence order imposed for drug driving x 2. 4 months prison suspended for 18 months. 18 months supervision, 95 hours of unpaid work over next twelve months.

PATEL, Fuzail Mohammed, 32, Dallas Road, Lancaster. On 12/03/2024 at Barton Grange farm shop, Garstang Road sold to the prejudice of the purchaser, namely food, namely 'Chicken Seekh Kebab' which contained cow, which was not of the nature demanded by the purchaser. On 12/03/2024 at Barton Grange farm shop, Garstang Road sold to the prejudice of the purchaser, namely food, namely a "lamb seekh kebab" that contained cow, sheep and chicken DNA, which was not of the nature demanded by the purchaser. Fine £1538, costs £2966.63.

REEVES, Jamie Alexander, 32, Borwick Court, Morecambe. Breached community order. Community order revoked. Resentenced for original offence of assault by beating. 12 weeks prison.