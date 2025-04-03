Court round-up for Morecambe and Lancaster
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
BAILEY, Joanne, 54, Low Road, Middleton. Application to lodge a committal warrant for fine of £237. Application made for benefit deductions. Sum to be recovered £237.
BLANEY, Dominic, 37, Bold Street, Morecambe. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fine £107, costs £153. 3 penalty points on driving licence.
HORROBIN, Rachel, 35, Kingsway, Heysham. Driving without insurance. Fine £660, costs £354. Disqualified from driving for 6 months.
RILEY, Jamie-lee, 25, Regent Road, Morecambe. Breached a community order. Community order revoked. Resentenced for original offence of taking a vehicle without consent x 3, and drug driving. Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation requirement, carry out 160 hours of unpaid work.
WATTS, Callum James Christian, 24, Aldingham Court, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay.
ZOLNOWSKI, Maciej, 22, Westminster Road, Morecambe. Driving a motorbike without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fine £384, costs £154. Disqualified from driving for 6 months.