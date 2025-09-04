Court round-up for Lancaster and Morecambe
CANAVAN, Sammy Leigh, 31, Lune Street, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.
HORROCKS, Christopher Edward, 37, Brunton Road, Lancaster. Driving a motor vehicle whilst using a hand-held mobile telephone. Fine £100, costs £100. 6 penalty points on licence.
KANE, Gary, 43, Townley Street, Morecambe. Breached supervision requirements following release from prison. Fine £100.
KNOTT, Sharday, 23, Ashton Road, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.
MULLEN, Lee James, 38, Dundee Street, Lancaster. Breached community order. Community order revoked.
PRESTON, Hannah Maria, 28, Bowland Road, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Sum to be remitted.
RICH, Jake, 37, Stanley Street, Carnforth. Breached a community order. Community order revoked. Resentenced for original offences of driving whilst disqualified, obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty and failing to surrender to custody. 12 weeks prison.
SHEPHERD, Jez, 22, Green Street, Morecambe. Breached a community order. Order varied to include 195 hours unpaid work over next twelve months.