Court round-up for Lancaster and Morecambe

The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Blackburn and Lancaster:

CANAVAN, Sammy Leigh, 31, Lune Street, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

HORROCKS, Christopher Edward, 37, Brunton Road, Lancaster. Driving a motor vehicle whilst using a hand-held mobile telephone. Fine £100, costs £100. 6 penalty points on licence.

KANE, Gary, 43, Townley Street, Morecambe. Breached supervision requirements following release from prison. Fine £100.

KNOTT, Sharday, 23, Ashton Road, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

MULLEN, Lee James, 38, Dundee Street, Lancaster. Breached community order. Community order revoked.

PRESTON, Hannah Maria, 28, Bowland Road, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Sum to be remitted.

RICH, Jake, 37, Stanley Street, Carnforth. Breached a community order. Community order revoked. Resentenced for original offences of driving whilst disqualified, obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty and failing to surrender to custody. 12 weeks prison.

SHEPHERD, Jez, 22, Green Street, Morecambe. Breached a community order. Order varied to include 195 hours unpaid work over next twelve months.